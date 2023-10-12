Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Insider Stephen Inglis Purchases 178,248 Shares

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Inglis acquired 178,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,909.44 ($61,088.67).
Shares of Regional REIT stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 28.05 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,107. The firm has a market cap of £144.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.62 and a beta of 0.73. Regional REIT Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 25.57 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.60 ($0.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,380.95%.
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.
