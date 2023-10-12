Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Insider Stephen Inglis Purchases 178,248 Shares

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Inglis acquired 178,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,909.44 ($61,088.67).

Regional REIT Price Performance

Shares of Regional REIT stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 28.05 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,107. The firm has a market cap of £144.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.62 and a beta of 0.73. Regional REIT Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 25.57 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.60 ($0.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Regional REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,380.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGL

Regional REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.