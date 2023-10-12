SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 5.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.57. The stock had a trading volume of 170,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.