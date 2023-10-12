Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Robert G. Painter Sells 2,500 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 150,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,015. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

