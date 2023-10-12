Grigorios Siokas Buys 6,712 Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $158,805.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,334,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,576,565.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 181,451 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $449,998.48.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

COSM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 358,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 29.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

