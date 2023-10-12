JLP Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart comprises approximately 4.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after purchasing an additional 740,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 743,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

