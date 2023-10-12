Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 301 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Price Performance
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.