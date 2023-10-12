First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.90. 720,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

