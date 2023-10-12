First National Bank of Hutchinson Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in American Express were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 221,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

