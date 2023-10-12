Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.83. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. OTR Global raised Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.