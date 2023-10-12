Empire Financial Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 2,681,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,474,867. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

