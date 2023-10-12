New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,169 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $67,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $472.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

