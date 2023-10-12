Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $69,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $60.38 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

