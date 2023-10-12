New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.66 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $57,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

