The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 1,049,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

