Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.93. 541,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,703. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

