WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

WMT traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $158.65. The company had a trading volume of 582,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.37 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

