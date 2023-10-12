ETF Store Inc. Sells 2,868 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ETF Store Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

