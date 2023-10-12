Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $54.36 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up about 2.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of NetApp worth $54,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,118 shares of company stock worth $5,499,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

NTAP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.00. 84,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

