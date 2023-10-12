Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 60.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,481,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $48,956,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

