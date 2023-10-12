WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,517,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

