WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 988 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $209.73. The company had a trading volume of 148,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,429. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.66 and its 200 day moving average is $199.22. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $181.32 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

