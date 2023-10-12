PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.54 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average is $183.04. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

