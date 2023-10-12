Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,588,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,069,000 after acquiring an additional 437,414 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of J traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.91. The company had a trading volume of 94,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,266. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

