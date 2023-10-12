Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

