Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Pfizer stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.