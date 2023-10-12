Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases 668 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

