Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires 1,550 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 1,006,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

