Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 15,121 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,238. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a market cap of $410.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

