Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $6.87 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 5.2% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MOAT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.99. 1,031,176 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

