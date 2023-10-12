Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $828,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 116,393,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,672 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 519,465 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $8,160,000.

FNDE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 93,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,894. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

