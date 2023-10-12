Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Stake Increased by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises about 4.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,979. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $617.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

