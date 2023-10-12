Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases 23,098 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 375.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 189,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,406 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

