Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys 262 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.66. 84,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.