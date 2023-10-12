Melone Private Wealth LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals makes up about 1.2% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE VGM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,424. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

