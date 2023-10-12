Melone Private Wealth LLC Buys 434 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
HYD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 637,832 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.