Melone Private Wealth LLC Buys 434 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

HYD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 637,832 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.