SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 5.3% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

DIA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.95. 893,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,870. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

