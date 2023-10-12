Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 2.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,222. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.00, a PEG ratio of 1,550.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $2,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $30,331,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $2,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,331,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,064,371 shares of company stock worth $99,765,683. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

