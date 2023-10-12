Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Five9 makes up about 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $62.81. 74,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

