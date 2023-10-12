Riverpark Capital Management LLC Acquires 594 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $963,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 286,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

