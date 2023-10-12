Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,049,592 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $389,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.54. 1,410,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,992,540. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.