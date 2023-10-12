Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

NYSE PXD opened at $243.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day moving average of $218.83. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

