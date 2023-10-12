Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

