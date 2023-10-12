Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $437.19 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $437,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of AVGO traded up $27.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $902.51. The stock had a trading volume of 851,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,069. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $852.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $788.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $372.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- How to Invest in Esports
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.