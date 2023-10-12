Fiduciary Group LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 238,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

ADBE stock opened at $557.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day moving average of $464.77. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $253.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

