New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of DexCom worth $54,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,378. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.