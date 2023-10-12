New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $62,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $255.54 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.21 and a 200 day moving average of $250.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

