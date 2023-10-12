Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 74,957 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in WNS were worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $69.36 on Thursday. WNS has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.