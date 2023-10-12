RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Trading Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $229.00 to $240.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. RenaissanceRe traded as high as $218.38 and last traded at $218.31. 140,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 402,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.20.

RNR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after acquiring an additional 440,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,795,000 after purchasing an additional 93,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.78 and a 200 day moving average of $196.14.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

