Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 91.6% in September

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Thales Trading Up 2.9 %

About Thales

Shares of Thales stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,626. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

Featured Stories

