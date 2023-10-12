Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 170,758 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,627,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,758 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $384,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 51.4% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 789,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,517. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.